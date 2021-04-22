Two more COVID-19 cases connected to Central Zone schools, list of new exposure sites issued

Public Health says two additional cases of COVID-10 have been identified involving schools in the Central Zone.

In updates last night, the province says one case is connected to Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth and the other is connected to Bell Park Academic Centre in Lake Echo.

Both schools will remain closed until next Tuesday for a deep cleaning.

This follows news of 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday.

Nineteen cases are in Central Zone, three are in the Northern Zone, and three in the Eastern Zone.

Several of these cases remain under investigation, including one involving a staff member at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre, a long-term care facility in Eastern Passage.

As a precaution, residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms and the facility is closed to visitors and designated caregivers.

Another case that is under investigation is connected to Joseph Giles Elementary in Dartmouth, and the school will also remain closed until next Tuesday for a deep cleaning.

Public Health also issued a list of fifteen possible exposure sites, mainly in HRM, and a Halifax Transit bus route from North Preston towards Halifax.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Walmart Dartmouth Crossing (90 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on April 14 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 28.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 28. Hollister Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd., #101A, Halifax) on April 14 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 28.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 28. Value Village Bayer’s Lake (165 Chain Lake Dr., Halifax) on April 17 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1. Mission Mart (265 Susie Lake Crescent, Halifax) on April 17 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1. Giant Tiger Woodlawn (114 Woodlawn Rd., Dartmouth) on April 17 between 12 noon and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1. Superstore Portland Street (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on April 17 between 12 noon and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 1. Value Village New Minas (9256 Commercial Street, New Minas) on April 18 between 12 noon and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2. Pet Smart New Minas (12 Millett Dr., New Minas) on April 18 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2. Sobeys Windsor Street (2651 Windsor Street, Halifax) on April 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.