Two more deaths, 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to nine.

Government says the deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Premier Stephen McNeil says, "On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of these two individuals."

As of today, Nova Scotia has 675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as 26 new cases were identified Saturday, as well as 21,120 negative test results.

As of Saturday, there were eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 93 residents and 54 staff.

Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU, while 200 individuals have now recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.