Two more deaths, 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to 12.

Government says the deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Premier Stephen McNeil says, "I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals."

As of today, Nova Scotia has 772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as 35 new cases were identified Tuesday, as well as 22,933 negative test results.

As of Tuesday, there were ten licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 148 residents and 65 staff.

Ten individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU, while 330 individuals have now recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.