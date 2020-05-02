Two more deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to 31.

Government says the deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 963.

Of those, 609 individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.

As of Friday, May 1, there were ten licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 239 residents and 109 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 29,406 negative test results.