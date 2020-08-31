Two new and two probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Monday

Public Health says Nova Scotia now has seven active cases of COVID-19 after one new case was identified Sunday and a second case was identified Monday.

A release states the case identified Sunday is in the Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, with the individual self-isolating as required.

Government says the case identified Monday is a student at Universite Sainte-Anne in the Western Zone.

To date, the province has 75,707 negative test results, 1,085 confirmed cases and 65 deaths.

1,013 cases are considered resolved and no one is currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 862 Nova Scotia tests on August 30.

Public Health is also reporting two probable cases of COVID-19 at two Nova Scotia universities.

A release states the students, one at Dalhousie University in Halifax and the other at Acadia University in Wolfville, have received indeterminate test results.

The students are both from outside of Atlantic Canada, live off-campus and have been self-isolating as required.

Public Health says the two cases are being treated as though they are lab-confirmed positive cases to ensure all precautions are taken.

Government says indeterminate tests to do not provide a positive or negative test result, and may occur because someone previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system, or someone has been tested before the virus is fully detectable.

Probable cases are not included in the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.