Two new cases of COVID-19 and additional variant cases reported in N.S. Wednesday

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Public Health both are travel-related and there is one in each of the Central and Eastern Zones.

There are 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including three people who are receiving treatment in hospital.

On Wednesday, government said 18 additional cases of the UK variant have been identified in previously reported cases.

Officials say many of these are now considered resolved, and they include a case under investigation, ten cases that are travel-related and seven close contacts of previous cases.

To date, there have been 41 cases of the UK variant and 10 cases of the South African variant in Nova Scotia.