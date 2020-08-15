Two new cases of COVID-19 identified in Northern Zone in N.S. Friday

Nova Scotia has three active cases of COVID-19 after two new cases were identified on Friday.

Government says the two new cases, and the case identified on Thursday, are in the Northern Zone and are travel-related.

All three are being investigated by public health.

To date, Nova Scotia has 68,120 negative test results, 1,074 positive cases, and 64 deaths.

There is currently no one in hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 486 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.