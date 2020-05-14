Two new cases of COVID-19 in N.S.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,026.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU

Government says 909 individuals have recovered.

Nova Scotia also has 35,004 negative test results and 51 deaths.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Government says Northwood in Halifax currently has 27 residents and 15 staff with active cases, another facility has one staff member with an active case, and a third facility has one resident with an active case.