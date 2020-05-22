Two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, list of symptoms expands

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia.

There have been 1,048 confirmed cases in the province, with 961 individuals having recovered.

Eight individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU.

Northwood in Halifax currently has 16 residents and four staff with active cases, while one other facility has one resident with an active case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 37,405 negative test results and 58 deaths.

Beginning Friday, the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19 is expanding to include:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is also updating visitor restrictions.

As of Friday, two support people are allowed for those receiving palliative care or medical assistance in dying, children admitted to hospital, and labour and birth.

One support person is allowed for children in outpatient settings, patients who need assistance, including but not limited to cancer care, some emergency, outpatient or critical care situations, discharge planning (a healthy person to pick up discharged patients), and patients with significant cognitive or physical disabilities who need an essential support person in order to receive care.