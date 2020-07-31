Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S.

Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

A release states the new cases are in the Central Zone and are Nova Scotians who travelled outside of Canada.

Government says the individuals have been in self-isolation since returning to the province, as required.

To date, the province has 63,647 negative test results, 1,069 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 1,003 cases are considered resolved.

The two cases identified on Thursday are the only two active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia.