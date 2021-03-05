Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. Friday, state of emergency renewed

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Central Zone on Friday.

Officials say one of the cases is a close contact of a previous infection, while the other case is being investigated.

There are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with three people in hospital, including one who is being treated in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 239,100 tests for COVID-19, with 562 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 5,589 Nova Scotia tests on March 4th.

5,618 tests were administered between February 26th and March 2nd at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Eastern Passage, Halifax and Spryfield.

As of Thursday, 38,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, and 14,395 people have received both required doses.

The province is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians, and it will now expire at 12 p.m. on Sunday March 21st unless it is terminated or extended.