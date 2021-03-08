Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Sunday

Nova Scotia health authorities reported two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Officials say one infection is travel-related while the other is a close contact of a previously known case.

There are now 29 active reported COVID-19 infections in Nova Scotia.

Authorities say two patients are in hospital -- one of them in intensive care.

Health officials reported six new cases on Saturday, with all of them connected to travel, or to previously identified infections.

