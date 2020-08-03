Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. Sunday

Public Health is reporting there are now four active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia after two new cases were identified on Saturday.

A release states the new cases are in the Central Zone and are related to travel outside Canada.

Government says the individuals have been in self-isolation since returning to the province, as required, with one of the cases connected to the two reported on Friday.

To date, the province has 64,184 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 1,003 cases are considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 334 Nova Scotia test on Saturday.