Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Monday

Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Officials say one case is in the Central Zone and the other is in the Western Zone and both are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are currently 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 99,599 tests, with 358 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,389 Nova Scotia tests on December 20th.