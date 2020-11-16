Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Monday, 23 active cases remain

Two new COVID-19 cases were identified in the Central Zone on Sunday.

Public Health says both are close contacts of a previously reported case and are under investigation.

To date, Nova Scotia has 122,682 negative test results, 1,146 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 23 active cases in the province, with no one currently in hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 844 Nova Scotia tests on November 15th.