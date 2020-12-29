Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Officials say one case is in the Central Zone and is linked to a close contact of a previously reported infection, while the other is in the Northern Zone and is linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Public Health says there are 30 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia with one person currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 109,752 tests for the novel coronavirus, with 391 positive cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,370 Nova Scotia tests on December 28th.