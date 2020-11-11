Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, 20 active cases remain

Two new COVID-19 cases were identified in the Central Zone on Tuesday.

Public Health says both are close contacts of a previously reported case, but are not related to the cluster of cases in Clayton Park.

To date, Nova Scotia has 119,136 negative test results, 1,134 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 20 active cases in the province, with no one currently in hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,019 Nova Scotia tests on November 10th.