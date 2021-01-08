Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, state of emergency renewed in N.S. on Friday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported and the state of emergency was renewed in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Public Health says the new cases, one in the Eastern Zone and one in the Central Zone, are both travel-related and the individuals are self-isolating.

There are 29 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, with no one currently being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 124,483 tests for COVID-19, with 437 positive cases and no deaths.

Officials say 558 tests were administered between January 3rd and January 7th at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,831 Nova Scotia tests on January 7th.

The state of emergency has been renewed and will now expire at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday January 24th unless it is terminated or extended.