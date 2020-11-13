Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, state of emergency renewed in Nova Scotia Friday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health says one case is in the Northern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, while the other is under investigation in the Central Zone but is not linked to the Clayton Park cluster.

To date, Nova Scotia has 120,791 negative test results, 1,136 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 19 active cases in the province, with no one currently in hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,260 Nova Scotia tests on November 12th.

Government is renewing the state of emergency, which will now expire at 12:00 p.m. Sunday November 29th unless it is terminated or extended.