Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, vaccine roll-out expanded in Nova Scotia

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Public Health says one case in the Northern Zone is travel-related, while the other case is in the Central Zone and is being investigated.

41 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Nova Scotia, with one person in hospital.

Starting Friday, Nova Scotians aged 65- to 69-years old can book appointments at community clinics and participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Government says more than 40,000 appointments are being added to clinic locations across the province for the coming weeks, and there are some AstraZeneca vaccine appointments open for people between 55-and 64-years old.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can only be booked online or by phone, cannot be booked directly through a clinic, and walk-ins will be turned away.