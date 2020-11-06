Two new COVID-19 cases reported, 16 active cases remain in Nova Scotia on Friday

Two new COVID-19 cases were identified in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health says the new cases are in the Central Zone and one of them is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Officials say these linked cases, as well as the second new case reported on Friday, are being investigated.

To date, Nova Scotia has 1,121 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 16 active cases in the province, with no one currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

Government says the overall number of negative COVID-19 tests, as well as the number of tests completed on November 5th, are unavailable due to a technical issue.