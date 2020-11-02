Two new COVID-19 cases reported, fifteen active cases remain in Nova Scotia on Monday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

Public Health says the new cases are related to travel outside of the Atlantic Bubble.

One case is in the Northern Zone and is self-isolating as required, while the other case is connected to the two cases identified Saturday and remains under investigation.

To date, Nova Scotia has a total of 112,750 negative test results, 1,113 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There are 15 active cases of the virus in the province, with no one currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

The provincial government says that the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 466 Nova Scotia tests on November 1st.