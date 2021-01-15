Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Friday

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Officials say both are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is in the Northern Zone, with the other in the Central Zone.

There are 32 active novel coronavirus cases in the province, but no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 137,534 tests for COVID-19, with 461 positive cases and no deaths.

Public Health says 808 tests were administered between January 8th and 14th at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Sackville and Yarmouth.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,010 Nova Scotia tests on January 14th.