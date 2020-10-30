Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Friday, state of emergency renewed

Two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Northern Zone on Thursday, bringing Nova Scotia's active cases total to six.

Public Health says both cases are related to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble and one individual has been in self-isolation as required since their return to the province.

Officials say the other individual was exempt from self-isolation under the Health Protection Act Order that allows essential workers to enter the province as part of their work, but began self-isolating as symptoms developed.

To date, Nova Scotia has a total of 111,395 negative test results, 1,104 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

Public Health says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 950 Nova Scotia tests on October 29th.

Government says the state of emergency has been renewed, and will now expire at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday November 15th unless it's terminated or extended.