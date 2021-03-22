Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Monday

Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Central Zone on Monday.

Officials say both are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and no one is being treated for the virus in hospital.

Since October 1st, 280,360 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 601 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,315 Nova Scotia tests on March 21st.