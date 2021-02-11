Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Central Zone on Thursday.

Public Health says both cases are related to previously reported cases and the individuals are self-isolating as required.

Officials say there are 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including one person who is receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 175,462 tests for COVID-19, with 501 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,488 Nova Scotia tests on February 10th.

As of Wednesday, 21,032 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, with 6,272 people who have received two doses.