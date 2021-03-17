Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Officials say one case in the Central Zone is a close contact of a previous case, while the other is a travel-related case in the Western Zone and the individual is self-isolating as required.

Public Health says there are 15 active COVID-19 cases in the province, including one person who is being treated in hospital.

As of Tuesday, 52,352 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 17,822 Nova Scotians have received both required doses.

Since October 1st, 270,011 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 585 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,749 Nova Scotia tests on March 16th.