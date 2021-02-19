Two new COVID-19 cases reported, State of Emergency renewed in N.S. Friday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Nova Scotia.

Public Health says one of the new cases is in the Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, while the other is in the Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Officials say there are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person who is receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 187,384 tests for COVID-19, with 515 positive cases and no deaths.

645 tests were administered last Saturday and Sunday at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Kentville and Digby.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,700 Nova Scotia tests on February 18th.

As of Wednesday, 25,032 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 9,782 people have received both required doses.

The state of emergency is now set to expire at noon on Sunday March 7th unless it is terminated or extended.