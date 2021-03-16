Two new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, four more variant cases identified in NS

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Central Zone on Tuesday.

Officials say one is a close contact of a previously reported case, while the other is under investigation.

As of Tuesday, there are 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with two people receiving treatment in ICU.

Public Health says there are now 13 UK variant cases and 10 South African variant cases in Nova Scotia after the National Microbiology Lab identified two new cases of each variant.

The new UK variant cases are in the Central and Western Zones and are related to international travel, while both new South African variant cases are in the Central Zone and are close contacts of previously reported variant cases.

Officials say there is no sign of community spread from the variant cases.

As of Monday, 50,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 16,650 Nova Scotians who have received both required doses.

Since October 1st, 268,262 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 583 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,646 Nova Scotia tests on March 15th.