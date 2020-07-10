Two new judges appointed to provincial, family courts

Government has announced the appointment of two new judges who will sit on both the provincial and family court.

Aleta Cromwell of Shubenacadie East was a managing lawyer for the Legal Services Division of the Department of Justice and on secondment to the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University as the acting director of the Indigenous Blacks and Mi'kmaq Initiative.

She was president of the Nova Scotia Chapter of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers, has held numerous volunteer positions with the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society over the yearsm, and also served on the Indigenous Blacks and Mi'kmaq Initiative Advisory Council and Standing Committee.

Perry Borden of Middle Sackville was a senior Crown attorney with the Public Prosecution Service's Special Prosecution Section and president of the Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys' Association.

He has also mentored students from the Indigenous Blacks and Mi'kmaq Initiative at the Schulich School of Law.