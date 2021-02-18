Two New Minas businesses identified for possible COVID-19 exposure

A pair of businesses on Commercial Street in New Minas have been flagged for possible exposure to COVID-19 on February 10th.

Public Health says they are MIDAS from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Walmart from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who worked or visited these locations is asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations may develop symptoms up to, and including, February 24th.