Two new mobile COVID-19 testing units operational

Two new mobile COVID-19 testing units are now available for use in Nova Scotia.

Government says the vans are staffed by public health team members trained in testing and investigation processes.

The Department of Health says the mobile units will be deployed to specific locations based on need, and public health will work with community partners to notify the public of who should be tested, as well as when and how.

They will support testing at Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning in the Western Zone on December 2nd.

Public Health is setting appointments for people who should be tested, and no drop-ins will be accepted.