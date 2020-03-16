Two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in HRM

There are two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Halifax Regional Municipality, bringing the total number of presumptive positives in the province to five.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, made the announcement today and he will be providing an update this afternoon with Premier Stephen McNeil.

Government says the two new cases are a male and female, both in their 50s, who were in close contact with individuals who had recently travelled outside the country.

The pair are in self-isolation and recovering at home.

Two other individuals in the household are now in self-isolation and being tested.

Public health has been in contact with these individuals and are working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them.