Two new presumptive COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health has announced two new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positives in the province to seven.

Dr. Robert Strang says, as of today, Nova Scotia has 934 negative test results, six presumptive positive cases, and one confirmed case.

The province says the two new presumptive cases are travel-related and connected to earlier cases.

Meanwhile, one of the initial three presumptive positive cases has now been confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Government says the affected individuals are in self-isolation and recovering at home.