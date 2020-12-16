Two Nova Scotia men charged with assaulting an inmate at New Brunswick prison

A 38-year old man and a 29-year old man from Nova Scotia are facing charges after an inmate was assaulted at a federal prison in New Brunswick.

The RCMP says they received a report on September 28th from Correctional Service of Canada that a 28-year old inmate at Atlantic Institution in Renous N.B., was badly injured in an assault by two other inmates.

James Bernard Melvin and Morgan James McNeil were charged with two counts of aggravated assault on December 7th.

Police say they both remain in custody and will appear in court in February.