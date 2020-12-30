Two Nova Scotians named Members of the Order of Canada

Two Nova Scotians are among the 61 people being honoured with New Year's appointments to the Order of Canada.

Barbara Elizabeth Butler of Mahone Bay and Raymond Ivany of Wolfville are being appointed as Members of the Order of Canada.

Butler is being recognized for her "contributions to the musical landscape of Nova Scotia, notably through her promotion of numerous concert series across the province", while Ivany is being appointed for "his steadfast commitment to higher education and public service in Nova Scotia, as a highly respected community builder".

Governor General Julie Payette announced the appointments, which includes 12 Officers, 39 Members and two people who are being promoted within the Order, on Wednesday.

(With files from The Canadian Press)