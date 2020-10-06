Two NSHA locations added to online booking system after technical issues last week

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says online booking is now live for two sites after technical issues last week.

Appointments can now be booked online for blood collection at St. Martha's Regional hospital, along with blood collection and x-rays at the Cobequid Community Health Centre.

These sites should have been available for online booking Friday, but that was delayed by a technical issue.

The NSHA says it continues to work with the vendor to resolve the issue with online booking for blood collection at Cape Breton Regional Hospital and South Shore Regional Hospital, which were also supposed to be available as of October 2.