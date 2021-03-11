Two people displaced following late night fire in Joggins

The Canadian Red Cross says there were no injuries after a late-night fire destroyed an older two-storey house in Joggins.

The group says a passerby spotted the flames and banged on their door to alert the two people inside.

The fire on the Shulie (SHOE-lee) Road was reported around 11 p.m. yesterday.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting the man and woman with emergency lodging and financial aid for purchases like food, clothing, and some other basics.