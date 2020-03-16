Two people facing cocaine trafficking charges following search of Dartmouth business

Police have charged two women with possession for the purpose of trafficking after the search of a Dartmouth business.

Officers with the Drug Unit, Guns and Gangs Unit and East Patrol Division executed a search warrant at Radical Concepts on Portland St. at 12 a.m. Friday, March 13.

Investigators seized approximately two kilograms of cocaine and arrested two people at the scene.

Thirty-three-year-old Tara Lee Patruno of East Chezzetcook and 36-year-old Patricia Barrett of Lake Echo are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face one count each of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking.