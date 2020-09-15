Two people in bedford charged with piracy of copyrighted content

Two people from Bedford have been charged following a federal investigation into piracy of copyrighted content.

The RCMP say a telecommunications company filed a complaint that someone was streaming large amounts of its programming through Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) for profit.

A search was conducted on Shore Drive in Bedford last month, where investigators seized electronic equipment and financial documents.

A 35-year-old man was arrested, but later released.

Court documents were then filed for charges against 33-year-old Kayla Thomeh and 36-year-old Riad Thomeh, with a restraint order and special search warrant issued on September 3rd.

Six days later, police say fourteen properties were restrained, including two houses and twelve plots of land, and two vehicles were seized.

Riad Thomeh faces 23 charges, including 18 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, a single count of laundering the proceeds of crime, and two charges under the Radiocommunication Act.

Kayla Thomeh is charged with single counts of possession of property obtained by crime and laundering the proceeds of crime.

The RCMP say three companies that they operate face 44 charges.

The maximum penalties are a five-year sentence, a $1 million fine, or both.