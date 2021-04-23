Two people in Porters Lake fined for not self-isolating after travel outside Atlantic Canada

Two people in Porters Lake have been charged under the Health Protection Act and fined $1,000 for not self-isolating.

Halifax District RCMP were notified Tuesday afternoon of a man not following self-isolation guidelines at a home in Porters Lake after returning from travel outside of the Atlantic provinces.

He was not home when police went to the residence, so they returned later and laid the charge.

The next day, police returned to the same home after a report that a woman who lived there was not self-isolating.

She was also charged with failing to remain in self-quarantine or self-isolation for fourteen days.