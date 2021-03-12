Two people injured in early morning crash in Saulnierville

Meteghan RCMP are investigating a single vehicle collision in Saulnierville which injured two people from Hilltown.

Police say the vehicle left the road, flipped over, and collided with a house and a utility pole early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on Highway 1 at 5:16 a.m.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries while a 14-year-old male passenger sustained serious injuries.

Both were transported to hospital by EHS.

The road was closed for several hours as the scene was attended by an RCMP Collision Analyst.

The investigation is ongoing.