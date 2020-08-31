Two people killed in Cape Breton collision

Police in Cape Breton are investigating after two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Grand Lake Road.

Officers say a Dodge Ram travelling westbound appears to have left the road and struck a pole Saturday morning.

Two occupants of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were found dead.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of the vehicle -- a man in his 30s who sustained injuries in the collision and is believed to have fled the scene.