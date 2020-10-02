Two people killed in Guysborough County collision: RCMP

The RCMP say two people have died following a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Guysborough County.

A motorist notified police of the crash on Highway 344 in Manchester around 7:26 p.m. Thursday.

The RCMP, firefighters, and EHS attended the scene and found a pickup truck and a van which were heavily damaged.

A 64-year-old woman from Guysborough County and a 53-year-old man from Cape Breton Regional Municipality were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Highway 344 was closed in both directions for several hours, but has since reopened, and the investigation is continuing.