Two people killed in Hants County crash

The RCMP say two people have died in a collision in Hants County.

A passing motorist notified police around 12:40 a.m. today of a vehicle in a deep ditch near the intersection of Highway 215 and the Goshen Road in Cambridge.

RCMP, fire, and EHS personnel attended the scene and found a single vehicle was involved and that two people are deceased.

A collision re-constructionist was called in and the investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP say Highway 215 was closed for several hours in both directions from Bancroft Road and New Cheverie Road.