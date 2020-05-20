Two Pictou County men arrested in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles

New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested and charged two Pictou County men in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles.

Police say the thefts occurred throughout New Glasgow over the past couple of weeks.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen property. He's been released from custody on strict conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

A second man, in his mid-twenties, has been charged with possession of stolen property, theft from a vehicle and breach of probation. Police say he's been remanded into custody.

Several stolen items have been recovered by police, who continue to investigate, with additional charges pending.