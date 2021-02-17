Two sites in HRM listed for possible exposure to COVID-19

Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a pair of stores in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The first site flagged is Giant Tiger in Lower Sackville from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on February 10th.

The other is Cheapy Tire & Auto Repair on Windmill Road in Dartmouth between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on February 8th, 11th, and 12th.

Anyone who worked at or visited these locations on the specified dates and times should immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have any symptoms.

Anyone exposed to the virus could develop symptoms up to and including February 24th and 26th respectively.