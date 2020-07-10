Two suspects at large after police chase involving possible drunk driver

One man is facing charges and two suspects remain at large following a police chase in Cape Breton involving an alleged drunk driver.

RCMP in Inverness say when officers tried to stop a vehicle near a service station in Whycocomagh on Wednesday morning, the vehicle took off with three people inside.

The driver evaded police a second time by driving through a yard, but the vehicle was stopped near Christmas Island when officers deployed a spike belt across the road.

One of the passengers, a 31-year-old man from Sydney Mines, was arrested, but the other two managed to escape.