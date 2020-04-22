Two teens charged following break and enter at CEC

Two teenagers have been charged after a break and enter at Cobequid Education Centre in Truro.

Truro Police Service Deputy Chief Rob Hearn says they were advised on Monday that someone had entered the school over the weekend.

Some computer items were missing and fire extinguishers were discharged inside the building.

A 16 year old boy from Bible Hill and a 15 year old boy from Truro were arrested yesterday.

They've been charged with break and enter, theft, damage to property, and breaching a court order.

Both have since been released and are scheduled to appear in Truro Youth Court in June.