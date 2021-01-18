Two Toronto to Halifax flights flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Public Health in Nova Scotia is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure on two flights from Toronto to Halifax.

The first is Air Canada flight 604 on January 5th, with passengers in rows 22 to 28 seats C, D, E, and F asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, January 19th.

The same recommendation has been made for Swoop flight 408 on January 8th, passengers in rows 16 to 22 seats A, B, C, and D.

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, January 22nd for anyone exposed to the virus on the flight.